Clarenville mourns loss of teen hockey star after leukemia fight

Friends, family and hundreds more people packed the stands of the Clarenville Events Centre Sunday, coming together in grief and celebration for 15-year-old Darian Hunt, who died Saturday after a three year battle with leukemia.

"It is certainly very fitting to celebrate Darian's life in the home arena of the Caribous, which was undoubtedly one of his favourite places to be," said Dion Park, vice-president of Clarenville Minor Hockey during the memorial.

"His love and passion for the sport of hockey has created many great memories and friendships that will be everlasting."

Hockey and Hunt were synonymous throughout the service.

"The hard work and determination he put forward on the ice was demonstrated in his courageous battle against his illness over the past three years," Park said.

Hunt's teammates came together Sunday to remember their friend. (Gavin Simms/CBC)

Sports star

Several speakers took to the stage throughout the memorial service to remember Hunt.

Paul Power, assistant principal of Clarenville Middle School, spoke on behalf of the school community.

"We will forever remember Darian as the inquisitive, academically driven and more importantly positive, loving child that he was," Power said.

"He was so proud to be a Riverside Raptor, a Clarenville Middle School Tiger and he would have dearly loved to be a Clarenville Cougar."

The Clarenville Events Centre was full on Sunday to remember and celebrate Hunt. (Gavin Simms/CBC)

The outpouring of support left Hunt's family at a loss for words.

"What this town, what this hockey community, what you people have done for our family is truly beyond words," Darian's aunt, Ann Rowse, said.

"A person can live in a community, especially a small town such as this, and say to themselves, 'This is a good place. These are good people.'"

Viral video

Hunt and his family had a brush with fame after being featured in a WestJet video two years ago. The ad followed their reunion after spending months apart while Darian, then 13, was undergoing treatment in Toronto.

The airline, along with Ronald McDonald House, teamed up to send Darian's sister and his minor hockey team to Toronto to visit him.

The video became a viral hit, reaching more than 600,000 people in only a few hours after being posted.

