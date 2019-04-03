Sealskin designer's Facebook page restored after unpublished 'in error'

Clare Fowler is able to promote her sealskin products on Facebook again, after the social media giant apologized, saying it had removed it in error.

The Newfoundland artisan and designer's page, Clare Dawn Studios, was inundated earlier this week by seal hunt protesters.

People would walk up to my studio and look me in the face and say, 'How could you do this?' - Clare Fowler

Facebook unpublished Fowler's page, which she also uses to promote the positives of the seal hunt, after it caught the attention of a growing number of detractors.

"I checked my Facebook in the evening and there was like a couple dozen messages and posts on my Facebook site. And it was all of these disparaging comments," Fowler said. "And then some got even more nasty. And then when I woke up the next morning and checked, it had just exploded."

This is the message Fowler got when she realized her Facebook page had been shut down. (Clare Fowler)

People were going back through historical posts on the page, and replying to people who left complimentary comments on her products — things ranging from earrings and slippers to baby bunting bags.

"Hundreds of people had come into my site and just decided without knowing me, without knowing why I do what I do, just decided that I was the most vile person ever to walk the face of the earth and that because they didn't agree with me, I should end," she said.

With the influx of attention, Fowler said she wanted to post daily updates trying to educate people on the seal hunt and its relevance to the province.

Fowler first got into using sealskin when she made a bunting bag and realized the sealskin was the only thing she sourced locally for the project. (Clare Fowler)

When she went to make a post on Tuesday, it wouldn't send. She then realized her page had been unpublished.

"It looks like recent activity on your page doesn't follow the Facebook Page Policies," read a notice at the top her of screen.

By early Thursday morning, Facebook had restored Fowler's page, saying it had been unpublished incorrectly, according to a spokesperson.

They've taken this one thing they don't understand and decided it's the worst thing. - Clare Fowler

"We recognize the deep importance of seal and other animal products to Canadian communities and want to clarify that products like the one the seller posted are allowed for sale on our platform," the Facebook spokesperson said in a statement. "The Page was removed in error and the Page admin is encouraged to repost the items for sale. We apologize for this mistake and value the feedback that helped us identify and correct it as quickly as possible."

Facebook has apologized in the past for removing ads for sealskin products from its pages, most recently in January, saying they are being accidentally flagged by its system.

Designer Clare Fowler says people who posted on her page don't understand the province's seal hunt. (Submitted by Clare Fowler)

Faced backlash in person

Fowler said she's no stranger to taking heat for her work. It started when she was set up at the Quidi Vidi Plantation, where people could view her work.

"It was in that space where I really felt the first waves of the negative pushback," she said. "I hadn't realized it was intense as it was. People would walk up to my studio and look me in the face and say, 'How could you do this?' Don't you know how wrong this is?"

Fowler uses sealskin in many of her products, including these earrings. (Matthew Emberley)

She would engage in "intense" conversations with people upset by her work — mostly tourists, she said, but also the occasional local.

Some were open to questioning their viewpoints, she said, while others were staunch in their opposition.

Fowler said people have leapt to her defence since her page was unpublished, writing messages to Facebook in support of her business.

Fowler said she's never let her detractors stop her work, and the online opposition will be no different.

"I'm not just going to roll over and take somebody else's opinion who [doesn't] know me. They don't know the province. They don't know our people. They've taken this one thing they don't understand and decided it's the worst thing," she said.

Clare Fowler wears a sealskin shawl of her own design. (Jonny Hodder/CBC)

