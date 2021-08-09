Content
Set for (university) life: Corner Brook student wins $70K scholarship

Clare Coleman's life changed forever when she won the TD Scholarship for Community Leadership, which will pay for her university tuition, room and board and summer employment.

Clare Coleman has a 95% average and started a non-profit organization that bolsters leadership skills

Colleen Connors · CBC News ·

2 hours ago
Duration 2:24
The 18-year-old student at Corner Brook Regional High School just won a scholarship that will cover tuition, room and board and a summer job.

The 18-year-old student from Corner Brook screamed when she found out she won.

She won accolades for her school average of 95 per cent and the non-profit organization she started, called Game Changers, which holds fundraisers and other events to support local causes.

Coleman plans to attend Queen's University in Kingston, Ont., to study health science.

She graduates from high school June 22.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Colleen Connors

CBC News

Colleen Connors reports on western Newfoundland from CBC's bureau in Corner Brook.

