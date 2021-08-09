Set for (university) life: Corner Brook student wins $70K scholarship

The 18-year-old student at Corner Brook Regional High School just won a scholarship that will cover tuition, room and board and a summer job.

Clare Coleman's life changed forever when she won the TD Scholarship for Community Leadership, which will pay for her university tuition, room and board and summer employment.

The 18-year-old student from Corner Brook screamed when she found out she won.

She won accolades for her school average of 95 per cent and the non-profit organization she started, called Game Changers, which holds fundraisers and other events to support local causes.

Coleman plans to attend Queen's University in Kingston, Ont., to study health science.

She graduates from high school June 22.

