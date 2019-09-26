RNC chief sees no downside in civilian hiring for forensics director

The chief of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is defending the hiring of a civilian for the position of director of forensics and property control.

Chief Joe Boland says hiring civilian Kathryn Moyse Rodgers for the new, restructured role with the force is unique, and the change could take some getting used to.

An article published Thursday in the St. John's Telegram says Moyse Rodgers's hiring caused some backlash from within the RNC.

"I'm not surprised. There's changes coming. It's normal for [people] to be reluctant to change," he said.

"However, I don't see any downside in this hire whatsoever.… To keep doing the same thing and expect different results — it'd be irresponsible to keep looking at that unit and going down the same road that we went down for years."

This is a very progressive move that will benefit our officers and the community. - Joe Boland

Boland said Rodgers Moyse's background and experience working in crime labs in the United States for the past 15 years will position the RNC well in the field of forensics, what Boland called the "future of policing."

"I just looked at her skill set, and I looked at the world of policing and where forensics fits in that world," he said.

"I just thought that this was — and most people that I speak to think the same thing — that this is a very progressive move that will benefit our officers and the community."

Director to support forensic services

Moyse Rodgers will help to support the RNC's forensic identification services unit and help them deal with the difficult and graphic work forensic identification officers have to deal with.

She says the work is not like what you might see on TV shows like CSI or NCIS.

"Of course, TV makes it look a little more glamorous than it is," Moyse Rodgers said.

"The work that I did previously as a forensic scientist in the U.S. was more on the laboratory management side."

She said she is excited to be back in Newfoundland, in the community where she grew up, and wants to help bolster and support the RNC's forensic identification services and take the department "to new heights."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador