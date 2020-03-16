City of St. John's lifts 24-hour parking ban

In a sure sign that spring is slowly but surely coming, the City of St. John's has ended its 24-hour parking ban.

The rule came into effect during the state of emergency in January, when snow-clearing teams had the gargantuan task of cleaning up between 70 and 100 centimetres of snow in the metro region.

The usual overnight parking ban remains in effect for all streets outside the downtown region, but people can once again park on the street during the day.

On top of the usual winter parking rules, parking is still prohibited on Water and Duckworth streets between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m.

The overnight parking ban ended last year on March 25, and March 26 in 2018.

