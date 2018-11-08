City Sand and Gravel, opened in 1971, closing Friday — but not from lack of business

A Paradise company that supplies salt and gravel says it has run out of rock to blast and is forced to close shop after more than four decades in business.

City Sand and Gravel, which is located off Topsail Road near the Outer Ring Road, is shutting access to its quarry Friday, leaving a hole in the construction industry in eastern Newfoundland.

"It'll be a sad day. Not only for myself and my brother, but for my father, as well," co-owner Larry O'Keefe said in an interview Wednesday.

O'Keefe and his brother Robert own the business, which their father and his business partner started in 1971.

The large gravel pit — which tens of thousands of commuters pass each day on the Outer Ring Road — is doing plenty of business.

The problem is not demand but instead supply: the company simply does not have enough material to continue.

City Sand and Gravel operates off Topsail Road, near the Outer Ring Road, in Paradise. It is shutting the doors to its quarry on Friday. (Google Maps)

"Basically, we've reached the back boundary of our property, which has the watershed behind us, so therefore we're not allowed continue going back into the ground," Larry O'Keefe said.

"And with the construction of the [Outer] Ring Road 20-odd years ago, it would make it unfeasible to construct our second lift of material."

Rezoning no-go

Discussions about how to extend the business began when the owners got word the Outer Ring Road was being built, O'Keefe said. The highway opened in 1998.

"The government had purchased land to the west of us, and [it] thought we would then be able to extract the rock from that piece of property."

However, O'Keefe said, in the 1990s the zoning of the property changed from mineral workers to open space buffer — blocking City Sand and Gravel from using the land.

He said the business and various Newfoundland and Labrador government departments have tried to find a solution for three and a half years, to no avail.

Asked if the town is concerned about nearby homes, O'Keefe said the business would not be blasting towards residential areas but inside the quarry.

"Through various mappings that we've had done, if we were to acquire that piece of land, we wold still be 300 metres from the closest residential property, which is in the provincial guidelines."

Gap in industry

There is a skeleton crew of four left with the company. But O'Keefe said at peak operation 30 employees worked for City Sand and Gravel.

As for the industry itself, O'Keefe said the closure will leave some customers scrambling for product, and he predicts it may result in increased prices for the home building industry.

CBC News has asked the Town of Paradise for comment. An official said a response is expected Thursday.

O'Keefe said the town did offer the company a smaller piece of land but it was too small and irregular in shape to be useful.

