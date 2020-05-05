St. John's approves street changes to accommodate walkers, cyclists during pandemic

Elizabeth Avenue is one four well-known streets in St. John's that will soon be modified to allow more space for walkers and cyclists. It's part of a city initiative to allow more room for people to physical distance in the era of COVID-19. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

Walkers and cyclists along some well-known streets will soon have more space to exercise — and for physical distancing — following the approval of a pilot project by St. John's city council.

Councillors voted 8-2 Tuesday afternoon to spend some $32,000 on the purchase of hundreds of candlestick-style traffic markers to create a safer space on four streets in the city's core.

The initiative is a slimmed-down version of larger concepts that could have seen the city spending up to $160,000 and reconfiguring six streets, with many councillors unwilling to invest larger amounts because of the city's tenuous financial situation, and the fact there was no groundswell of support for such changes.

The pilot project will be reviewed after a month, but it could take that long for the city to get its hands on traffic markers because it will have to go through the public tendering process.

The plan, meanwhile, is to modify sections of Elizabeth Avenue, Parade Street, Newtown Road and Harbour Drive by expanding the sidewalk into the street.

Full lanes may be set aside

In some cases, such as Elizabeth Avenue, a full lane could be set aside for walkers and cyclists, while on narrower streets like Parade, a section of a lane could placed off limits to vehicles.

The intent is to give walkers and cyclists more space to enable proper physical distancing and prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus at a time when warmer temperatures draw more people outside, and the ongoing state of emergency has dramatically reduced vehicular traffic.

There's a lot of value in creating these spaces. - Ian Froude

Most councillors were happy to support the initiative, which was the lone item on council's agenda as members assembled by videoconferencing.

"There's a lot of value in creating these spaces," said Ward 4 Coun. Ian Froude.

Deputy Mayor Sheilagh O'Leary said it's a good step toward improving city infrastructure that contributes to healthy physical and mental well-being during a very uncertain time.

St. John's Mayor Danny Breen supports an initiative to modify some city streets to allow more space for physical distancing for walkers and cyclists, but only a slimmed-down version of the options available to council. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

"It's very exciting to see how many people are out on the street, engaging in active living," she said.

But two members of council — Ward 5 Coun. Wally Collins and Ward 3 Coun. Jamie Korab — opposed the initiative, saying they could not support spending the money at a time when the city's finances are being stressed by a major winter snowstorm and the ongoing public health emergency.

"I'm not seeing the demand from the public," said Korab, adding that some citizens have described such as initiative as a waste of money.

"The sidewalks are accessible. I'm not seeing the number of people walking around the city that would justify this," he said.

Korab said "it seems like we're doing something for the sake of doing it" and "this is not a good use of taxpayers' money."

Concern about traffic markers

Collins is worried that the traffic markers could become a safety hazard for pedestrians, especially at night, if they are blown of tipped over.

"I can't support spending the money," he said.

And with the city poised to reopen parks such as Bannerman and Bowring in the coming days, critics of the project say has even less merit.

Two other streets being considered for future changes include sections of Portugal Cove Road and LeMarchant Road.

Mayor Danny Breen supported the more economical approach, but acknowledged he has not been inundated with requests for such a move.

"I haven't seen any huge issues with this," he said.

Coun. Sandy Hickman, who chairs the city's transportation committee, said it appears people are respecting the public health directives to keep at least two metres of distance from others.

So why pursue such a project?

"For the price of $32,000 we can find out the answer to this," said Breen. "It's not a concern that I share, but I'm not always right either and I don't know everything. I have to listen to what people are saying and people do tell me there is a need to do this. And obviously there is a majority of council that believes that as well."

City staff did not include streets in areas outside the city core because the streets are generally wide, and the population is not as dense.

