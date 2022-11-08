New report accuses citizens' rep of mishandling sensitive information

Newfoundland and Labrador's citizens' representative is under scrutiny in a new report handed to the House of Assembly on Monday, the premier's office says.

That report alleges "gross mismanagement regarding the confidentiality and disclosure of information," according to a press release Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for Premier Andrew Furey said the report, which isn't yet public, was written by the commissioner for legislative standards, Ann Chafe, and is related to Bradley Moss's whistleblower-triggered investigation of Elections N.L.'s chief officer, Bruce Chaulk.

Moss's report — which has never been made public — accused Chaulk of nepotism and resulted in his suspension earlier this year.

Last month, Chaulk was reinstated following an independent review of the Moss report by former chief justice Derek Green.

Green said Moss interviewed at least 20 witnesses over the course of his investigation and provided Chaulk with a 59-page document containing 39 allegations of gross mismanagement. According to Green, Moss's final report included 10 findings of gross mismanagement against Chaulk.

Independent MHA Paul Lane says he supports the citizens' representative. (Patrick Butler/Radio-Canada)

Independent MHA Paul Lane said Tuesday he had heard from Elections N.L. whistleblowers directly, and was not in support of allegations that Moss himself leaked the report.

"The man has great integrity. I know that that's false," Lane said.

"Here we have the citizens' representative, who was doing his job and investigation allegations of bullying and harassment, and … is now being subjected to bullying, harassment, and intimidation by somebody in government. And I think it's absolutely despicable."

Lane said he's waiting for the provincial government to show concern for employees at Elections N.L. rather than filing a complaint against the investigator.

Justice Minister John Hogan said he hasn't yet seen the report but will release it once his office has reviewed it.

