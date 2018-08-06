Can you beat it? 108-cm cod part of data from recreational fishery
Fisheries and Oceans Canada's citizen cod project now in its 2nd year
It's a summer job that's hard not to love: standing on a Newfoundland wharf, chatting with people and measuring codfish.
That's what this year's students with Fisheries and Oceans Canada have to say, at least, about their second year gathering data for the citizen cod project, which aims to measure the length of codfish to help data collection on the stock's health.
"It's probably one of the best summer jobs you could have," says Sarah Quilty, who is working on the wharf in Portugal Cove-St. Philip's where she grew up fishing.
"There's nothing wrong with standing outside on a beautiful wharf eight hours a day, I could do it every day of my life."
The job has also given her insight in the future career possibilities, like a Corner Brook-based fishing and wildlife technician program.
But more importantly, the job helps DFO gather data about the recreational cod fishery to give scientists insight into how the population is doing.
Getting a snapshot of stock health
Hilary Rockwood, an aquatic scientist with DFO, said measuring the length of cod, as well as other data gathered from people returning to wharves, gives them deeper insight into mortality rates.
"We want to learn as much as possible about the removals from the stock so we can find out more about the health of the stock," said Rockwood.
"We have our students pretty widespread across the island, so what we will do is we'll take this small snapshot and we'll use statistics and models to extrapolate the data to give us a better idea of scaling up to the whole island."
Summer students are located at 14 different wharves across Newfoundland, Rockwood said, and fisherman participation is completely voluntary.
Rockwood said fishers know it's not an enforcement effort, and they're not trying to catch anyone out, so people tend to be eager to get their catches measured.
"Most people who are out on the wharves are excited to get their fish measured. There's always a bit of a competitive nature around fishing where people wanna know, 'Do I have the biggest fish of the day? Do I have the biggest fish that you've seen so far?'" said Rockwood.
Not a huge difference in size
The record as of Monday morning, she said, is a 108-centimetre long cod brought in to St. Philip's.
"It was almost the size of one of our students."
In addition to on-site data gathering, Rockwood said there is a form nearly ready for release where people can go online and fill out a questionnaire about their recreational cod catches.
"The first year was really great because it gave us a bit of a baseline for what was happening out on the water. We found that between the Avalon sites and the more northern sites there wasn't a huge difference in size of fish coming in," Rockwood said.
"As well, we wanted to see if people were getting their full quota — five fish — in certain areas and others they weren't, but people were getting their quotas in pretty much all areas."
And as Jack Combden, another student working in St. Philip's, pointed out, it definitely beats being stuck indoors all day.
"It is a better job than working in fast food or in retail or something. You're outside on the wharf getting to do something with your hands. It's pretty fun," he said.
"People love to measure their fish, especially if they have a big fish because they kind of get bragging rights about it."
With files from Peter Cowan