Sour cream and cigarette? Man says he found a butt in his chip bag

A Clarenville-area man got an extra fright this Halloween season — from inside his chip bag.

Trevor Holloway says he was sitting on his couch last Thursday, eating a bag of sour cream and onion Ruffles chips he picked up at Walmart in Clarenville, when he bit in to something that didn't crunch.

I tipped it out of my mouth and what I found was a cigarette butt. - Trevor Holloway

"I got to the last crumbs of the bag — you know, you tip your bag up to get the last crumbs out of it — and then I started chewing this thing in my mouth. I said 'what's this?'" he said.

"I tipped it out of my mouth and what I found was a cigarette butt."

Holloway said the butt looked to be used, but it wasn't in his mouth long before he spit it out and ran to the bathroom and brushed his teeth.

He said he does smoke, but only a different brand than the butt he found, and he doesn't think one of his spent smokes could have gotten mixed with the chips.

"I just took them down out of the cupboard, I can't see no other way for a cigarette butt to get in the bag other than through the company," Holloway said.

He said he looked online, found a phone number for the company that made the chips, and called right away. Holloway said the company told him they would send a box for him to send back the bag of chips and the cigarette butt, but he hasn't received anything yet.

'I never bought no chips since'

The experience has changed Holloway's taste for chips.

"It might have just been one bag of chips, but you never know what might've happened to it," he said.

"I never bought no chips since … it turned me from it altogether now."

And Holloway gave a warning to future chip eaters.

"You don't know what might be in the bag, basically, check them over before you dump the last few crumbs in your mouth."

A spokesperson for Frito Lay Canada told CBC News they couldn't comment until the product and packaging is received and can be inspected by its food scientists.

However, the company said it has rigorous food safety standards in its production facilities.

