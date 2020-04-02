CIBC Hamlyn Road employee tests positive for COVID-19

An employee at CIBC on Hamlyn Road in the west end of St. John's has tested positive for COVID-19.

A statement from the bank said "enhanced cleaning" has been done at the location in addition to regular cleaning.

It is not clear how much interaction the employee had with the public, nor is it clear if customers have been directly notified.

"Out of an abundance of caution, clients who visited the banking centre between March 20-24 are encouraged to self-monitor," said a spokesperson by email.

The spokesperson went on to say that public health officials have been notified and that the branch is following protocols.

