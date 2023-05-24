PCs demand accountability for money spent fighting parents of deaf child in court

Interim PC Leader David Brazil says the money and effort spent by the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District was an abuse of power. (Curtis Hicks/CBC)

Newfoundland and Labrador's Official Opposition says money spent by the English school district fighting a discrimination court case would have been put to better use in the provincial education system.

Opposition leader David Brazil said Wednesday afternoon that the money spent by the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District on legal fees fighting Todd and Kimberly Churchill in court — nearly $682,000 — was alarming.

"It's unfortunate government didn't spend the same energy in finding a way to support the Churchills and other families that run into same circumstances in being able to get their child who is either deaf or hard of hearing inclusive education," said Brazil at Confederation Building.

"Government put a stumbling block continuously in front of them to try to do one simple thing that every parent would expect in this province, and I would think every citizen would, that you have proper access to education."

The amount, $681,917. came to light through an access-to-information request filed by the Churchills in March after they won their case in front of the provincial human rights tribunal. The tribunal ruled the district violated their son Carter's human rights by not offering him an education in American Sign Language and ordered the school board to pay $150,000 to the Churchill family.

It's not just the money, said Brazil, but the time and effort spent fighting the case rather than accepting recommendations to make education more inclusive.

"That's a lot of energy that could have been better used in providing services for inclusive education, instead of fighting and trying to demoralize a family who wanted to ensure that their child was included in the education system."

During question period, Brazil called the legal fight an "outrageous abuse of power" against the Churchills. "Who is going to be held accountable for this disgraceful treatment of the Churchill family?" he asked.

Premier Andrew Furey noted the discrimination happened before his time in office but he apologized for "any suffering that any government" had caused the Churchill family.

"We will endeavour to continue to improve the situation, not only for that person, Mr. Speaker, but all pupils in our education system," said Furey.

