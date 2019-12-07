Police searching for man believed to have stolen senior's purse in Churchill Square

Police are searching for a suspect in relation to a robbery in Churchill Square in St. John's on Friday.

A male suspect, believed to be in his early to mid-20s, approached an 80-year-old woman outside of a business at around 1:25 p.m. and stole her purse before fleeing on foot toward Pinebud Avenue, according to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.

The suspect is described as being five feet ten inches tall, having a thin build and dark skin.

He has groomed, short black hair and a beard and was wearing a black jacket, black pants and beanie, police say.

The RNC said in a news release the Major Crime Unit is still investigating.

Police are asking the public to check CCTV cameras and dash cameras and to contact the RNC.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador