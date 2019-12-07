Police searching for man believed to have stolen senior's purse in Churchill Square
Police are searching for a suspect in relation to the theft of an 80-year-old woman's purse in Churchill Square in St. John's on Friday.
Man fled on foot toward Pinebud Avenue
A male suspect, believed to be in his early to mid-20s, approached an 80-year-old woman outside of a business at around 1:25 p.m. and stole her purse before fleeing on foot toward Pinebud Avenue, according to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.
The suspect is described as being five feet ten inches tall, having a thin build and dark skin.
He has groomed, short black hair and a beard and was wearing a black jacket, black pants and beanie, police say.
The RNC said in a news release the Major Crime Unit is still investigating.
Police are asking the public to check CCTV cameras and dash cameras and to contact the RNC.