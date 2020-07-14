Demolition underway in Churchill Square to make way for luxury apartments

The former Dominion grocery store in Churchill Square will be history in three weeks' time, as a developer lays the groundwork for a new 69-apartment and retail building in the St. John's plaza.

The large building on the west side of the square has been empty since 2012. With the demolition now underway, in about two years a six-storey building will stand in its place, furthering a reinvention of Churchill Square.

The City of St. John's launched a public engagement campaign last month to find out what citizens want to see as the area is redeveloped. The CEO for the company behind the new construction, KMK Capital, said his company is doing its part to help out.

"Our vision for that is just to improve upon it and just make it a more lively space for everyone to enjoy, from young families all the way up to seniors," Justin Ladha said.

KMK's new building will be six storeys tall, with the ground floor dedicated to retail space. The other five floors will contain 69 apartments, ranging in size from 900 to 1,500 square feet.

A six-storey structure envisioned for the old Dominion supermarket at Churchill Square will have retail on the ground floor, and apartments above. (City of St. John's)

Ladha said it will feature seven-foot windows in each apartment, with modern finishes inside to give it a luxurious feel. All units will be rental properties.

Ladha said the company already has a waiting list of potential tenants. He said it's mostly people in middle-aged or older demographics, looking to downsize after having their kids move out of the house, or looking to relinquish the responsibilities of home ownership.

"We're certainly not restricting it in any way, but that's in large part who is comprising our list right now," Ladha said.

The plan also includes two levels of underground parking spaces.

Justin Ladha, seen here during an interview on the St. John's Morning Show, is CEO of KMK Capital Inc. (CBC)

The former building had become somewhat of an eyesore in recent years, with residents telling CBC News when the plans arose in 2018 that they welcomed the change.

New business had moved in around the square, but the old grocery store remained empty.

Ladha said he expects residents will be living in the new building by around the middle of 2022. He anticipates the retail floor will be open a bit earlier.

