Christmas trees flying out of 'Churchill Forest' in St. John's

The Christmas tree lot at Churchill Square in St. John's has been pumping out trees leading up to Christmas Day. (Gary Locke/CBC)

With just one week until Christmas, the Christmas tree lot at Churchill Square in St. John's — dubbed Churchill Forest — has been booming as people search for the perfect holiday symbol.

There's a lot that goes into finding the perfect tree. Take it from tree buyer Hugh Whitney.

"It has to fit into the room or be trimmed down to size," Whitney said. "You want it to be round and the kind that doesn't lose its needles too quickly."

Hugh Whitney says there's many things to look for when searching for the perfect Christmas tree. (Gary Locke/CBC)

Whitney said he almost always goes with a real tree over an artificial tree. He suggests you have a look around and inside the tree before you buy, speaking from personal experience.

"One year we had a nest sitting in [our tree,]" Whitney said. "We didn't realize 'til we got it home, 'There's an empty nest!"

Most trees at the Churchill Square lot are cut within a couple of days from when they are placed on the lot. People working on the lot say the trees stay in good condition because trees stay outside in the elements.

Sean Kelly, another customer on the lot, used to get his trees from Nova Scotia before making the switch to a Newfoundland tree.

The CBC's Ashley Brauweiler checks out the 'Churchill Forest' to find the perfect tree:

The CBC's Ashley Brauweiler goes to Churchill Square in St. John's, where customers are swapping one kind of green for another. 1:27

"My wife said [a Nova Scotia tree] was too narrow. I didn't look good in the corner. So I had to take that out and bring that back.

"We've been getting Newfoundland trees ever since. They're good trees."