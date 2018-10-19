Water will be released over Churchill Falls for 4th time in about 40 years

For just the fourth time in about 40 years there will be water flowing down Churchill Falls — not as much as there once was, but more than the usual trickle.

Nalcor beings a controlled release of water over the falls Wednesday, in order to drain some water from the reservoir, which is hitting its maximum water levels, Cyril Penton, the company's vice-president of production and energy marketing, told Labrador Morning.

"We store a pretty good volume of water, for sure, and this controlled release is about maintaining a safe level," Penton said.

First controlled spill since 2005

In the early days of construction at Churchill Falls, people could have seen water spilling over fairly often, Penton said.

But the last controlled spill at Churchill Falls was in 2005, he said, and this is only the fourth one since the late 1970s.

"All we're doing really is releasing the water through our Jacobi spillway, and that will join the water that's already in the Churchill River," he said.

Don't expect a gushing wall of water, though, Penton said.

As a result, people in the area will first see a small trickle through the former riverbed, which will slowly increase to about 10 per cent of what they would have seen if they had been in the same spot in the 1960s, before the Churchill Falls facility was constructed.

Be cautious

The water release is expected to last for 10 to 14 days, Penton said, and it's important the public exercise caution if they are near the Jacobi spillway and area.

There are barricades up to keep the public from unsafe areas, he said, and people will be stationed during the activity to watch for problems.

Nalcor is asking the general public to stay inside the safe areas and avoid the nearby trails while the water release is underway, Penton said.

The bridge that crosses River Valley at that point is single-lane, he said, and it's safest not to get out and have a look at that spot. People should also be careful around the walking trails around the original Churchill Falls.

"While we're having this controlled release, obviously we're monitoring," he said. "Safety of the public is certainly paramount."

