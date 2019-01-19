Churchill Falls man arrested after assault and disturbance in home

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is investigating a disturbance and assault at a home in Churchill Falls Saturday morning.

Police say they received a complaint at 5:35 a.m. about a man who refused to leave the home and was allegedly damaging the house and assaulting the residents.

When officers arrived, the residents of the home were confronting the man.

The 48-year-old Churchill Falls man was arrested and charged with being unlawfully in a dwelling, assault, mischief to property, resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer.

He was held for a court appearance on Saturday.

The RNC is asking anyone with information about the incident to call the local detachment or Crime Stoppers.