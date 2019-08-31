People are flocking to Churchill Falls for a rare, spectacular show

It's normally just a trickle. But right now, Churchill Falls in Labrador is a major spectacle as massive amounts of water cascades over the rocks.

And it's 100 per cent worth the trip to go check it out, says Jessica Stagg, who owns a nearby gas station.

"I'm probably going to go again before it stops," Stagg said.

"I've only got 17, 18 years before my husband retires with Nalcor. So we're going to be leaving here when retires. I'll never see it again!"

When the Churchill Falls generating station was built in the 1960s all that raging water was diverted away from the falls and into underground turbines to generate electricity. But right now, Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro is releasing water from a spillway at the station, and massive amounts of it is crashing over the 75-metre falls.

The water is mostly accumulated rain, said a spokesperson for Nalcor Energy, and this is a controlled release.

There was another release last fall, and that was the first since 2005.

"When we do plan a controlled release, it is often due to increased precipitation, and that is why we have seen two such releases during this past year," they said.

It's 'just unreal'

It's a short drive from Churchill Falls and an easy hike out to see the falls, and Stagg says most people in town are making the trek to check it out.

Folks heading out cross a small bridge over the river, and Stagg says standing on the bridge, you can feel the rumble from the falls and the mist of water rising up.

"The water rushing through there … is just unreal. It's something to see, it's really something to see," she said.

