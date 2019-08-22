Churches, businesses target of break-ins in Grand Falls-Windsor

Police in Grand Falls-Windsor are investigating a string of crimes targeting churches and businesses since late July.

The RCMP said they have received numerous complaints of break-ins and thefts in the area, including six churches and church halls.

Suspects have damaged property gaining access to the buildings.

Items like money, computers and alcohol have been reported as stolen, the RCMP said in a press release.

Anyone with information is asking to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Read more stories by CBC Newfoundland and Labrador