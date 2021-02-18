A cup of tea in the woods? No need to break a sweat with these boil-up tips

The "boil-up," the "mug-up," the "cook-up" — just hearing those words put a smile on your face and immediately put you in that happy place.

Of course, there's also that ribbing that comes to those who just can't seem to get that fire going! Luckily, there are ways to make that campfire a success with your own set of beautiful pics to prove it.

I like to imagine that day in my head prior to leaving the house: "Hmmm … gonna need fire-starting equipment for sure." Pack matches, a lighter or — for the more experienced — a fire steel.

Grabbing a piece or two of birch bark or scraping some of that "old man's beard" off the spruce trees along the way will provide excellent tinder. Last week's flyer or that cardboard box will get you out of a bind as well.

Gather dry wood and build your fire: start with incredibly small twigs and work your way up to pencil-sized wood, then toonie-sized and so on until you get those larger logs on there that ready you for your meal.

Put on the kettle, which could be anything from an old corn-on-the-cob can with a wire hanger to the most modern cast-iron rig. That raging hot fire will lick that kettle and boil it in no time.

Once the fire dies down and coals form, now's the time to break out that frying pan, marshmallow stick or bannock hanger. Bringing food that requires little cooking will make you look good — trust me!

Bacon and beans, moose, bottled rabbit, wieners or simply buttered bread cooks in no time and will tantalize anyone's taste buds in just minutes.

Food cooked? Throw a few more sticks on those coals and boil that kettle once again (maybe twice!) and enjoy that extra mug of coffee, tea or hot chocolate.

Before leaving, clean up any litter and extinguish that fire, but not before getting some pics for social media, which will entice others to get outside and, even more important, prove to others what a campfire expert you are.

Fire away and enjoy, everyone!

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador