Tight lines: Making the most of a day of ice fishing

Clear sunny skies make for ideal ice fishing conditions, but safety has to be paramount. (Submitted by Chuck Porter)

"Hey Chuck — let's go ice fishing some day" … followed by, "What should I bring?" … and, "I haven't wet a line in years."

I get this a lot.

First things first, though, let's ensure the ice is safe. The safety experts will tell you four to six inches minimum is required, and even then we aren't venturing close to the river mouths.

We're picking a day that's sunny with little to no wind. Wind chill counts the most when you're in the middle of a pond or lake with no shelter, and Jack Frost will rip around your ears and circle you back home in no time.

It helps if you dress in layers. Shove some sunscreen in one of your pockets to keep the "lobster face" away.

Make sure you have the right tools, including an auger that's sharp and up to the job. (Submitted by Chuck Porter)

"Haven't wet a line in years," you say? Well, let's get that fishing line changed on your rods so if — and when — that monster grips the line, we get to actually see it rather than lose it right at the mouth of the hole. I've seen many an angler drive their arm down in the hole right to the shoulder resulting in a wet sleeve with no fish!

Speaking of the fishing hole, a quick check of your auger blades will save you future punishment if you ensure they are both sharp and not rusted. It'll also encourage you to drill more holes.

Holes drilled, dig out that favourite spinner, spoon or often, in my case, just a single hook with no bling whatsoever. There is no "one-spinner-fits-all" or "magical bait," unfortunately. Here's where it's worth checking with those legendary anglers to see if they will grace you with at least some of their secret tips.

Looking to land a big fish on the ice? Make sure you're starting with strong line. (Submitted by Chuck Porter)

Check online (or your GPS) for "best fishing times," which actually reflect the moon cycles. Fish are most active when the moon is rising, setting, highest in the sky or directly "below" us on the other side of the Earth.

However, keep in mind that just because they're active, doesn't mean they're biting.

With all boxes checked, the real fishing begins.

Of course, even on a zero-fish day the boil-up will make up the void just fine.

Get outside and enjoy "everything outdoors." With any luck I'll see you on the trail. Tight lines, everyone!

