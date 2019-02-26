Masterless Men singer Chuck Lewis passes away at 44

According to his obituary, Chuck Lewis died as he lived — surrounded by Irish music, family and friends.

The 44-year-old Newfoundland musician passed away on Sunday at the Health Sciences Centre in St. John's, after a bout with cancer.

"We were blessed to learn so many valuable lessons from Chuck during his brief life and his challenging battle with cancer: love one another fiercely, be kind to all and help any and all in need," the obituary read.

Lewis rose to prominence in the province as a member of the Masterless Men, where he lent his booming voice to the band's brand of Irish Newfoundland music.

It's been a tough start to 2019 for the traditional music community in Newfoundland and Labrador, as Lewis's passing comes a month after the death of renowned piano accordion player Ray Walsh.

Walsh was the father of Greg Walsh, a fellow member of the Masterless Men.

Band leader John Curran posted his condolences on the group's Facebook page on Monday evening.

"The Masterless Men are so broken hearted. We lost our band mate, our friend, a tremendous musician and voice and a great man," he said.

Lewis leaves behind his wife, Lou Ann, and their "fur baby," as well as his mother and two brothers.

