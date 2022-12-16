Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nfld. & Labrador·New

Sheshatshiu RCMP charges 36-year-old man with attempted murder

Sheshatshiu RCMP has charged 36-year-old Christopher Abraham with attempted murder after a disturbance at a home in the community early Friday morning.

Christopher Abraham has been remanded into custody with next court appearance set for Monday

CBC News ·
Christopher Abraham, 36, of Sheshatshiu has been charged with attempted murder. (Ariana Kelland/CBC)

Sheshatshiu RCMP have charged a Sheshatshiu man with attempted murder after a disturbance at a home within the community early Friday morning.

In a media release, the RCMP said officers responded to a report of assault with a weapon around 7:30 a.m. Friday. Upon arrival, the RCMP said officers found an injured man who required urgent medical attention. 

Police say the man was taken to the Labrador Health Centre in Happy Valley-Goose Bay for medical treatment.

Christopher Abraham, 36, was arrested at the home and following a court appearance was remanded into custody, said the RCMP. 

In addition to attempted murder, Abraham is also facing two counts of possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, assault with a weapon, mischief and uttering threats.

The RCMP said the investigation is continuing.

Abraham's next court appearance is set for Monday afternoon.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now