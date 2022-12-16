Sheshatshiu RCMP charges 36-year-old man with attempted murder

Christopher Abraham, 36, of Sheshatshiu has been charged with attempted murder. (Ariana Kelland/CBC)

Sheshatshiu RCMP have charged a Sheshatshiu man with attempted murder after a disturbance at a home within the community early Friday morning.

In a media release, the RCMP said officers responded to a report of assault with a weapon around 7:30 a.m. Friday. Upon arrival, the RCMP said officers found an injured man who required urgent medical attention.

Police say the man was taken to the Labrador Health Centre in Happy Valley-Goose Bay for medical treatment.

Christopher Abraham, 36, was arrested at the home and following a court appearance was remanded into custody, said the RCMP.

In addition to attempted murder, Abraham is also facing two counts of possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, assault with a weapon, mischief and uttering threats.

The RCMP said the investigation is continuing.

Abraham's next court appearance is set for Monday afternoon.

