We asked the audience for retro Christmas photos and they delivered

Getting a photo taken in front of the Christmas tree seems to be a timeless tradition.

CBC Newfoundland Morning co-host Bernice Hillier wanted to see the array of photo options, and boy, did the audience deliver.

So sit back and enjoy this scroll down memory lane.

'Old pic, but I have the same expression every Christmas morning.' (Christina Dunphy/Twitter)

'Christmas 1967 with my gift that year. Dribbles was the best dog ever and we were inseparable for 15 years.' (Paula Roberts/Twitter)

'Here’s me on my mom's lap many years ago. Great memories!' (Hope Fleming/Twitter)

With a new little accordion. (Deb Thomas/Twitter)

'The joy on dad’s face in this picture makes me smile every Christmas.' (Rani Majumder/Twitter)

'Me and grandpa, early 2000s.' (Meagan Campbell/Twitter)

'This is from 1989 or '90, I’m the little one in the striped dress. So many wonderful memories.' (Marie Finlay/Twitter)

'Putting out a carrot for the reindeer!' (Rhonda McMeekin/Twitter)

'Me with Joey.' (Renee Ryan/Twitter)

'Me and my first German Shepherd dog in 1974 I believe, I was four. Yes, that's Dad's India beer in the background.' (Kimberly Canning/Twitter)

'Me and my best childhood friend all done up in our finest. Side note: those bangs are why your Mom should never cut your hair.' (Karla Hayward/Twitter)

'Me and my dad, Christmas 1985.' (Nikki Little-Gagnon/Twitter)

'This wasn't taken yesterday!' (Pauline Cox/Twitter)

My sister and I, with our Grandparents, Christmas 1997. Miss them dearly <a href="https://t.co/Duu10s9qCL">pic.twitter.com/Duu10s9qCL</a> —@X_X_CoWboy_X

'I loved that Star Trek Space Station!' (Trevor Hinks/Twitter)

Lisa Vaters and her big brother in front of Nan's Christmas tree. (Lisa Vaters/Twitter)

A Christmas tree, and a Care Bear. (Val Shepard/Twitter)

'It isn't old, but it's our first Christmas tree pic as a family. Little guy isn't impressed though.' (Sheldon Pardy/Twitter)

Christmas circa 1966. 'Great family memories.' (Geoff Meeker/Twitter)

"Christmas is not like it was, but oh the memories! Love that wallpaper,' writes Angie Bishop. (Angie Bishop/Twitter)

'My first Christmas 1978 sitting in the rocking chair my grandfather made for me.' (Debby Gulliver/Twitter)

Dig my brown overalls. <a href="https://t.co/D58OFXsTzW">pic.twitter.com/D58OFXsTzW</a> —@mororange1972

And of course, the photo that started it all: Bernice Hillier's adorable picture of her as a youngster very much enjoying Christmas morning.

One of CBC'S Bernice Hillier's favourite Christmas photos of herself as a youngster. (Bernice Hillier/CBC)

If you want to see the full slew of photos submitted, check out the embedded Twitter thread below:

For our <a href="https://twitter.com/cbcnfldmorning?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cbcnfldmorning</a> contest this morning, we’re asking you to share a photo (old or new) of you in front of a Christmas tree. Here’s a favourite of mine. Share yours for a chance to win a CBC hooded shirt. <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCNL</a> <a href="https://t.co/NzBGwlOFfb">pic.twitter.com/NzBGwlOFfb</a> —@BerniceCBC

