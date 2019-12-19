We asked the audience for retro Christmas photos and they delivered
Getting a photo taken in front of the Christmas tree seems to be a timeless tradition.
CBC Newfoundland Morning co-host Bernice Hillier wanted to see the array of photo options, and boy, did the audience deliver.
So sit back and enjoy this scroll down memory lane.
My sister and I, with our Grandparents, Christmas 1997. Miss them dearly <a href="https://t.co/Duu10s9qCL">pic.twitter.com/Duu10s9qCL</a>—@X_X_CoWboy_X
Dig my brown overalls. <a href="https://t.co/D58OFXsTzW">pic.twitter.com/D58OFXsTzW</a>—@mororange1972
And of course, the photo that started it all: Bernice Hillier's adorable picture of her as a youngster very much enjoying Christmas morning.
If you want to see the full slew of photos submitted, check out the embedded Twitter thread below:
For our <a href="https://twitter.com/cbcnfldmorning?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cbcnfldmorning</a> contest this morning, we’re asking you to share a photo (old or new) of you in front of a Christmas tree. Here’s a favourite of mine. Share yours for a chance to win a CBC hooded shirt. <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCNL</a> <a href="https://t.co/NzBGwlOFfb">pic.twitter.com/NzBGwlOFfb</a>—@BerniceCBC