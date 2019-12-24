More than the Mummers: Newfoundland Christmas music that stands the test of time

If you ask just about any Newfoundlander what their favourite Christmas song is, one answer you're likely to get is Any Mummers Allowed In? by Simani.

But Dave Rowe, owner of O'Brien's Music Store in St. John's, says the selections go way beyond that.

"Newfoundland obviously [has] a very rich musical tradition and we have a lot to choose from when it comes to locally made music. And I don't think it's any different when it comes to Christmas music."

Rowe says customers come in looking for Christmas music as early as July every year, as expats look to fill their Christmas music wish lists.

"Folks are definitely more comfortable with the songs from their youth and the stuff that they're familiar with," he said. "But some of the newer albums actually that have become popular are the Masterless Men. And Rasa — Erin Best and Sandy Morris, that's still a regular seller as well."

A recent hit is Rum Ragged's Pop's New Accordion, he said.

Released in 2018, Rum Ragged's At Christmas is becoming a favourite for Newfoundland music lovers at Christmas time, featuring the popular song Pop's New Accordion. (submitted)

Fred's Records manager Tony Ploughman says the music they play in the store has a big influence on the customers.

"One of the big favourites here, whenever we have it on everybody turns around and asks what it is — Fretboard Journey. That's Duane Andrews, Sandy Morris, Craig Young and Gordon Quinton. The beauty about that album is you can identify each player as they do a little lead or as they take the solos and some of the songs because their styles are so unique."

In recent years, contemporary stars like The Once, the Fortunate Ones, Ian Foster and Nancy Hynes, Jerry Stamp and Hey Rosetta! holiday albums remain in demand.

Classics like Joan Morrissey, Bob MacDonald, Dick Nolan and Eddie Coffey are still high up there on the request list.

Some of the biggest sellers this time of year are compilation albums.

"Christmas Wish, Homebrew Christmas, and Newfoundland Gold Christmas — which is like stuff from the '70s and '80s — are big for those the hard-to-find older recordings from the province," said Rowe.

Compilations albums like A Newfoundland Gold Christmas, A Christmas Wish, and Homebrew Christmas are big sellers, featuring many now hard-to-find recordings from Newfoundland artists. (submitted)

If you're looking for a fun take on some Christmas classics, Ploughman recommends longtime St. John's rockers Billy and the Bruisers, who are known for their annual Christmas show.

But if you're looking for something to set the mood during Christmas dinner, there are plenty of instrumental albums he suggests as well.

"A title that is very kind of unique and a little bit more esoteric would be a beautiful album by a harpist, Ed Kavanaugh, called On Strings of Lights. That's just simply gorgeous," said Ploughman.

Tony Ploughman of Fred's Records recommends Ed Kavanagh's Christmas Melodies Performed on Celtic Harp as a great one to sit back and relax to. (submitted)

And while it's hard for these music expects to pick a favourite, both agree there is one Newfoundland Christmas album that shines bright.

"My all-time favourite Newfoundland Christmas album is an instrumental album but it's excellent. It's Dave Panting, Mandolin Christmas, and he uses all these mandolin and mandolin-family instruments and just put in place beautiful instrumental Christmas songs," said Rowe.

Released on cassette in 1987, it's still available in stores today.

"The focus is on Dave's playing with mandolin and banjo and his brother Geoff plays some keyboards. There's a bit of accordion on there … and the late Don Wherry did some great percussion work," said Ploughman.





"I just think that one is gorgeous. There's nothing typical about it. It has a very kind of crafty sort of jazz meets bluegrass meets Newfoundland traditional sound and that's a standout for me,"

If you're looking for a Christmas party playlist or a something to unwind to, there's a Newfoundland artist that can fill the void.

"There's lots of Christmas music material that is just unique to Newfoundland that is really special. If folks aren't familiar with some of the stuff, I'd really recommend they seek it out," said Rowe.

