Skip to Main Content
Nfld. & Labrador·Video

Scratch it off your list: What's not for sale this Christmas

You can make a list and check it twice, but you still might not be able to buy everything you’re looking for. As shoppers hit the stores for Black Friday, many are finding that a few of our favourite things aren’t on the shelves this year.

If the store can’t get it on the shelf, chances are you won't find it under your tree

Zach Goudie · CBC News ·

A Christmas list of gifts you just can't get

9 hours ago
2:33
You can make a list and check it twice, but you still may not be able to buy everything you’re looking for. Retailers say some of our favourite things just aren't available this year. 2:33

You can make a list and check it twice, but you still may not be able to buy everything you're looking for.

As shoppers hit the stores for Black Friday, many are finding that a few of our favourite things aren't on the shelves this year.

Retailers say a combination of supply chain disruptions, reduced manufacturing and surging demand is creating shortages of certain products. One store may have the winter boots you want, but not in your size. Another may have the new guitar you've been dreaming of, but not in any colour you like. And still other stores may be all sold out of the very gift you need, or simply couldn't get it to begin with.

Watch the video above for a preview of what probably won't be under your tree this Christmas.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Zach Goudie

Zach Goudie is a journalist and video producer with CBC in St. John's.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now