Scratch it off your list: What's not for sale this Christmas
You can make a list and check it twice, but you still might not be able to buy everything you’re looking for. As shoppers hit the stores for Black Friday, many are finding that a few of our favourite things aren’t on the shelves this year.
If the store can’t get it on the shelf, chances are you won't find it under your tree
Retailers say a combination of supply chain disruptions, reduced manufacturing and surging demand is creating shortages of certain products. One store may have the winter boots you want, but not in your size. Another may have the new guitar you've been dreaming of, but not in any colour you like. And still other stores may be all sold out of the very gift you need, or simply couldn't get it to begin with.
