Scratch it off your list: What's not for sale this Christmas

You can make a list and check it twice, but you still may not be able to buy everything you're looking for.

As shoppers hit the stores for Black Friday, many are finding that a few of our favourite things aren't on the shelves this year.

Retailers say a combination of supply chain disruptions, reduced manufacturing and surging demand is creating shortages of certain products. One store may have the winter boots you want, but not in your size. Another may have the new guitar you've been dreaming of, but not in any colour you like. And still other stores may be all sold out of the very gift you need, or simply couldn't get it to begin with.

Watch the video above for a preview of what probably won't be under your tree this Christmas.

