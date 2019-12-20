Bishop's Falls lights up with thousands of Christmas lights

Four thousand Christmas lights in 80 sets — spread over 400 metres — were turned on in Bishop's Falls on Friday night to celebrate the Holiday season.

The lights were all installed this year, for the town's first Christmas on the Boardwalk event.

Work started on the Christmas display in November, when town staff started hanging their first bulbs on the trees along the boardwalk.

Friday night brought out some special guests. Mr. and Mrs. Clause stopped by the celebration, as well as the town's Little Carnival King and Queen.

Town council received more than $4,000 in donations toward the project, and volunteer help to hang all of the decorations.

"I'm no expert in hanging lights, but I probably will end up being one after this project is done," said Randy Drover, a town clerk and manager for the Town of Bishop's Falls, who started installing the lights in November.

The display runs for 425 metres on the town's new boardwalk on Riverside Drive. Drover says the display is broken up into four themes, to create some variety for onlookers.

Randy Drover, a town clerk and manager at the Town of Bishop's Falls, hangs Christmas lights on trees on Riverside Drive in November. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

"We had to figure out the electrical, there was no power on this boardwalk so we had to figure that out," he said.

"Then we had to count the lights, and you know, it's not easy figuring out how many lights you need to cover off a stretch of boardwalk."

Bishop's Falls Mayor Bryan King said the boardwalk had been heavily used since it was built in 2018.

"We thought it was a great idea just to enhance activity around the boardwalk this year, throughout the winter months, by adding some Christmas lights," he said.

"We've been really trying to focus on creating some new events throughout town, throughout the year that we could really reach out and grasp, so that people throughout the town can really get engaged."

