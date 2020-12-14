Give the gift of grammar this Christmas, as cringeworthy errors abound

Christmas is a crafter's heaven, but it can also be an English lover's hell.

With the holiday season upon us, there's no shortage of whimsical, glittery decor for sale, made with love and care either by small businesses or people looking to make a buck on the side and flex their glue guns while they're at it.

Unfortunately, such crafts can be riddled with grammar and punctuation errors, hitting that slim part of the population that deeply cares about copy editing like a lump of coal on Christmas Day.

Leanne Whiffen, who runs the editing company Your Words' Worth out of Gillams on the Bay of Islands' north shore, said it's fair to say we don't know the rules of grammar as well as we once did.

"English language is evolving in many ways, and it's diminishing in others, and I just don't think we have the same emphasis on the importance of grammar and punctuation and syntax like we once had."

Whether it's an ornament that says "Babys First Christmas" (it should say "Baby's," to show possession) or a lawn sign saying "Happy Holidays from the Carter's" (no apostrophe, because it's plural), errors are everywhere. But Whiffen isn't trying to be a grinch (or is it Grinch?) when it comes to correct language use.

"Plural, possessive, and plural possessive — they're really, really tricky, and they do take a bit of time to learn, but they're worth learning," she told CBC Radio's Newfoundland Morning in a recent interview.

Part of that worth can be measured in cold, hard cash.

"The more writing you see, the more important it is, the more necessary it is, to exercise proper grammar and punctuation use, and that's because they speak to the quality of your business, and the integrity of you as a business owner," she said.

"I know that punctuation and grammar may not seem like a big deal, because so few people seem to care these days, but the truth is there are a lot of people out there who still do care, and it could mean the difference between a sale for you and no sale."

At the very least, such errors can give the impression that the crafter behind that adorable "advent calender" doesn't care about their product, she said, more than ignorance of the subject.

Damn you, autocorrect!

Such typos and pitfalls used to shiver down Whiffen's spine like the screech of nails down a chalkboard, but she's steeled herself over the years. Part of that has come from learning of her own language shortcomings, she said, having made mistakes unwittingly and then becoming better aware of the rules.

So when others make errors, Whiffen urges people to react kindly, as she tries to. Think of it as a little bit of copy editing Christmas spirit.

"If they don't know, they don't know, and it's not really their fault," she said.

"That's what I'm trying to do as an editor, is to inspire them. Not to drill it into them, to inspire them. Get to know this beautiful language of ours."

One problem area comes from modern tech, as so many problems do.

"I think that this heavy reliance on tools such as autocorrect, let's say, is problematic, because you can't determine then when autocorrect has made an error, or it hasn't, when you yourself don't know the rule," she said.

Leanne Whiffen is an editor who runs her own editing business in Gillams. (Submitted by Leanne Whiffen)

Luckily, the internet may also be the saviour in this situation.

"Google generally speaking won't fail you. Google always provides a decent, quick answer, immediately," she said.

Knowing the proper way to indicate possession, how to use ellipses (you know, those dots...) or the controversial Oxford comma may not win you any popularity points at this year's (virtual) holiday party, but Whiffen argues it could help sell that next Christmas craft, and enrich both its maker and buyer with a bigger love for our always-evolving English language.

"It does matter. It really does," she said.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador