Here's a spooky way to send off the Christmas season in Corner Brook

A theatre company in Corner Brook is reviving an old tradition to give the Christmas season a spooky sendoff this coming Old Christmas Day: an evening of ghost stories.

While that may sound like an attempt to inject some Halloween into the holidays — like someone mixing up Jack Frost with jack-o'-lanterns — ghost stories have long claimed a corner of the Christmas consciousness.

Such tales were particularly popular in 19th-century England, when Christmas Eve was synonymous with getting creeped out. One Victorian Era vestige has stuck through to the 21st century: Charles Dicken's A Christmas Carol involves not one, but four (frankly terrifying) ghosts.

Add in a little Andy Williams, crooning "there'll be scary ghost stories and tales of the glories of Christmases long, long ago" in It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year, and all of a sudden Hard Ticket Theatre Company's Jan. 6 ghost story event starts to make a little more sense.

"In the reading I've done, it really traces back to Christmas's connection to the celebration of Yule, the pagan festival," said Mark Bradbury, a member of the troupe.

Mark Bradbury, a member of Hard Ticket Theatre Company, says with Yuletide's connection to the winter solstice, getting into a supernatural frame of mind is natural.

Short days and dead people

With Yuletide and its various incarnations tightly tied to the winter solstice, Bradbury pointed out, it makes sense to get into a supernatural headspace.

"The idea was, this is the closest the dead are to the living. This short day, long night — it' s the one day of the year the dead could possibly make a connection," he told CBC Radio's Newfoundland Morning.

"We also use this time to remember the people and things that are no longer with us. So it only makes sense, really, that we would be telling ghost stories."

The troupe began researching such stories for a company fundraiser, and settled on Old Christmas Day as the perfect night.

"It only made sense, where we're talking about an older Christmas tradition, to do it on Old Christmas Day," Bradbury said.

Tales old and new

Bradbury has long been attracted to ghost stories, having been involved with a summertime ghost walk through Corner Brook, among other productions.

He and the rest of the theatre company began looking for tales for their 2019 event — particularly with a Newfoundland connection — but eventually got the urge to write their own.

"The bulk of this show is actually going to be people's stories that they've written," he said.

"It's really the beginning of a new tradition, these new stories. I think this is really interesting and really fun."

The ghost story reading starts at 8 p.m. at Bootleg Brew Company in Corner Brook, on Jan. 6.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador