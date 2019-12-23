Travelling on Christmas Eve? Take heed — bad weather is coming

It's a weather warning that normally wouldn't make news, except for the fact it hits on Christmas Eve — one of the busiest days of the year.

Snowfall and winter storm warnings are in effect for the Avalon Peninsula, Clarenville, Bonavista and parts of the south coast. Amounts of 25 centimetres or more are expected, with winds gusting to 80 km/h at times.

The wind will carry on into Christmas Day, along with periods of snow for much of the island.

On the plus side?

"For those of us who don't need to travel and are hoping for a white Christmas, it's good news," said meteorologist Allison Sheppard at the Gander weather office.

Special weather statements are in place across Newfoundland for Christmas Eve, with snowfall warnings for the Avalon Peninsula. (Environment Canada)

The downside, however, is tricky travelling conditions for anyone on the move on Christmas Eve.

The snow will start Monday night on the west coast of the island and work its way across the island. It should hit the metro region on the Avalon Peninsula by Tuesday morning.

St. John's and vicinity is expected to see at least 25 centimetres of snow, along with a northerly wind topping 80 km/h.

Air Canada and WestJet have both posted travel advisories on their websites, but no flights have been delayed or cancelled as of Monday morning.

Labrador and the Northern Peninsula will be spared from the stormy conditions.

"With the low tracking south of the island, they pretty much get spared of this one," Sheppard said.

The provincial government is taking steps to extend the holidays for its employees, announcing Monday that it will keep its offices closed provincewide on Christmas Eve for everyone who was previously scheduled to work.

The College of the North Atlantic, as well as Arts and Cultures Centre locations throughout the province followed suit and announced closures for Tuesday.

Periods of snowfall will likely continue into Christmas Day along the northeast coast and the Avalon Peninsula.

"So those [periods of snow] combined with the winds are going to make travel pretty difficult for Christmas Day as well," Sheppard said. "And that could even continue into Boxing Day."

If anybody has last-minute Christmas shopping left, the good news is that Monday's forecast is pretty clear — albeit cold — across the province.

