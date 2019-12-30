Christmas cancelled for family as Corner Brookers donate to Dominican families

A mother and son team from Corner Brook cancelled their family Christmas this year in favour of helping out others.

Glynis Humber and her son Brady Marche headed south for the holidays to the Dominican Republic, with the plan to donate food hampers to at least four families in need.

However, before the two took flight to La Romana on the country's southeast coast, monetary donations poured in from family friends who wanted to help bolster the cause after hearing about the duo's holiday idea.

"We went to a small village and donated 10 food hampers, and we had lots of treats and toys for the children," Humber told CBC News Monday.

"What started off as a small plan got bigger very quickly once people started saying, 'I'm going to give you $50,' or 'I'll give you $100 toward it.'"

Humber said she and Marche have been visiting the Dominican Republic for the last 11 years. Marche now lives in Alberta, so for Christmas this year, the pair decided to book a trip to their favourite destination while also giving back to a place where both have felt at home for over a decade.

Glynis Humber, Brady Marche and a team of locals shopped local for the food drive effort. (Glynis Humber/Submitted)

Humber said she has always felt safe there, also visiting the country regularly with her friends most years.

Each year, with whoever she's travelling with, Humber said she tries to get off of the resort for at least one day to have an authentic local experience. What's more, she always brings with her some things to give away to the locals.

"I wanted my son to grow up with the knowledge that his life is really good, and you should give to others when you're able to give," she said.

The food items were purchased locally in La Romana, while the children's toys were brought from Newfoundland.

A friend of the family, who lives near La Romana, provided the transportation to the grocery store once Humber and Marche landed. The friend also connected Humber with a local who works with local church programs. The man helped pick the families for Humber to donate to.

Glynis Humber's effort helped to feed 10 families in need in the Dominican Republic. (Glynis Humber/Submitted)

"It was a very positive giving experience and it's probably the best Christmas I've had," Humber said.

"It was very heartwarming. There were a lot of tears from both us as well as the Dominican people. We had many blessings given to us. The moms that we donated food hampers to, many cried and said they hadn't had food in days. It's what made it all worth it."

Lessons learned

Humber said she will be doing some sort of donation drive such as her Christmas effort again in the future.

Next time around she wants to donate to more families. After realizing the prices of local food, Humber said she likely could have split her food hampers in half and donated to 20 families instead of 10.

Even so, Humber said it was worth the effort, and even the local stray canines were treated to some Canadian delicacies.

"That wasn't planned before we left. I have one friend in the Stephenville and Kippens area that donated for this, and she specified that I had to feed the stray dogs as well," Humber said.

"It was a good day for the dogs too. We fed them really well."

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador