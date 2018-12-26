Wanted man, open alcohol and property damage keep St. John's police busy on Christmas

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary arrested a wanted man in Paradise on Christmas Day.

Around 9:20 Tuesday night, police got a call about a wanted person. He was arrested on an outstanding warrant, charged with breaching a court order and held for court.

West end calls

Meanwhile, a 22-year-old had his license suspended in the west end of St. John's.

Around 11:30 p.m. the RNC got a call about a possible impaired driver.

Police pulled him over and issued a seven-day suspension, and a ticket for having open alcohol in the vehicle. A passenger was also ticketed for drinking in public.

The vehicle has been impounded for seven days.

Elsewhere in the west end, a 27-year-old man was charged with property damage. Around 6:30 in the evening someone complained about the man damaging property.

He was released to appear in court at a later date.