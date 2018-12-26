Skip to Main Content
Wanted man, open alcohol and property damage keep St. John's police busy on Christmas

It was no silent night for the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary in St. John's.
Calls in St. John's and Paradise punctuated Christmas night for the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary arrested a wanted man in Paradise on Christmas Day. 

Around 9:20 Tuesday night, police got a call about a wanted person. He was arrested on an outstanding warrant, charged with breaching a court order and held for court. 

West end calls 

Meanwhile, a 22-year-old had his license suspended in the west end of St. John's. 

Around 11:30 p.m. the RNC got a call about a possible impaired driver.

Police pulled him over and issued a seven-day suspension, and a ticket for having open alcohol in the vehicle. A passenger was also ticketed for drinking in public. 

The vehicle has been impounded for seven days.

Elsewhere in the west end, a 27-year-old man was charged with property damage. Around 6:30 in the evening someone complained about the man damaging property.

He was released to appear in court at a later date. 

