Andy Walker's Christmas message is not only one that shows its author is wise beyond his years; it's also an award-winning one.

The 10-year-old's hand-drawn Christmas card was chosen out of hundreds of entries as the winner of the town Christmas card contest in Paradise, N.L. — a community of around 23,000 people close to St. John's.

"Paradise kids are strong. Christmas must go on" is the slogan that accompanies a colourful drawing of kids gathered around a Christmas tree, wearing grey masks to protect against the spread of COVID-19.

Andy, a Grade 5 student at Paradise Elementary, explained where he got his inspiration.

"For this drawing in particular, I thought of the coronavirus and the pandemic, like the movie The Grinch, because [of] how he tried to steal Christmas and how COVID-19 tried to steal our year," he told CBC's Here and Now on Tuesday.

Andy's winning design, picked from hundreds of entries. (Andy Walker)

Andy says people these days should follow the example of the residents of Whoville and band together in tough times. In the movie, as in the book that inspired it, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, the residents of the fictional town eventually join together to sing and celebrate around a Christmas tree despite their presents being stolen by the green, fuzzy creature created by Dr. Seuss.

"They all worked together at the end and everything came out fine, just like it happened with COVID-19," Andy said. "It all worked out."

Walker said he completed his creation in about two hours, taking just a five-minute break within that time.

He said he drew all the kids from his imagination and said each one is different, much like in real life.

"I love drawing because I feel really relaxed when I draw," he said.

Andy gets an elbow bump from Paradise Mayor Dan Bobbett at the town council meeting Tuesday evening. (Submitted by Jeff Walker )

So, how did he react when he found out he won the contest?

"I felt really happy," he said.

Andy was at the Paradise town council meeting Tuesday as his winning card was unveiled and received congratulations from Mayor Dan Bobbitt and councillors.

His prize includes 20 cards with his design on them, a Paradise water bottle and a $50 Walmart gift card.

