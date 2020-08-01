How Christian Howse accidentally made the perfect pandemic album

Christian Howse says the songs on his fifth solo album, called Liminal, were originally about his own personal dilemmas and conflicts.

The album includes songs with titles including Stuck, Why Bother, and Stress Dreams.

But once the COVID-19 pandemic changed everyday life, Howse's song titles and lyrics became, well, a bit more universally relatable.

"It's really funny, in a terrifying way, that all this happened," said Howse.

Songs as therapy

Howse splits his time between central Newfoundland, where he grew up, and St. John's, where he attends Memorial University.

Wherever he is, said Howse, he is constantly writing songs.

"A lot of these songs are my therapy sessions," said Howse.

He recorded the bulk of Liminal at The Citadel House in 2019. His production team was just putting final touches on the album when the pandemic shut down much of everyday life in March.

Ready to get out again

Although he can't tour to support the album at the moment, Howse said he thinks this is a great time for fans to discover the recording.

"It feels like the album has gone from within myself to the outer world, which is kinda cool."

Howse said he values quiet, introspective time for writing music, but he's definitely ready for a less restricting, post-pandemic performance life.

"I'm going to be loving that I can gather together 30, 40 people and play a song to them," said Howse.

"I'm going to be very happy to be on the road and out moving around."

Christian Howse's new album, Liminal, was nearly complete before the COVID-19 pandemic, but he explains how its themes fit our times 17:51

Do you have a new album of music that Weekend AM should know about for First Listen? Email us at wam@cbc.ca and tell us about it.

You can hear First Listen Sundays on Weekend AM from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. (5:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. in Labrador) on CBC Radio One.

Subscribe to the Weekend AM podcast