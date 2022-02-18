Fake N.L. nurse who molested elderly patient sentenced to 16 months in jail

A 45-year-old man who faked nursing credentials to sneak his way into a job at a Bay Roberts retirement home — and was caught in the act of sexually assaulting an elderly, sleeping resident — will spend the next 16 months behind bars for his crimes.

Chris Power had forged a background check and lied about his education as a licensed practical nurse when he applied for the position at the Bay Roberts Retirement Centre.

He worked there as a personal-care attendant and was responsible for dispensing medications to the facility's residents.

Power pleaded guilty to multiple fraud charges in October, which on Friday landed him 45-day concurrent sentences and a $1,000 fine.

He pleaded not guilty to a sexual assault charge, but was convicted in December after Judge Jacqueline Brazil rejected Power's testimony during his trial in a Harbour Grace provincial courtroom.

Power was the night supervisor on the night of Aug. 16, 2020, when a colleague came across him standing over an elderly patient in the man's bedroom.

The man, who can't be identified under Canadian law, was asleep at the time.

The witness said she saw Power rubbing the man's genitals through his pants and described a look of glee on Power's face as he did so.

Brazil sentenced Power to 15 months for sexual assault, noting that he had previously done time for sex offences against a vulnerable person when he was 20.

She said the assault constituted a "serious breach of trust" due to his position as a caregiver, and said she believed there was "some possibility of rehabilitation" for Power.

He will also serve two years' probation.