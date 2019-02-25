A bit of luck and the light just right, photographer captures family's pond hockey game

This is the photo Chris LeDrew posted on Facebook to try to track down the family skating on the frozen pond this weekend. (Chris LeDrew)

The cold weather didn't keep St. John's photographer Chris LeDrew indoors this weekend.

Instead, he went out driving around town, looking for a perfect scene to take some photos.

But it wasn't until he was on his way home that he happened upon the idyllic scene: a family out on the frozen Forest Pond in the Goulds neighbourhood, playing a bit of hockey.

He just said he absolutely loved them. - Chris LeDrew

"I just sort of happened to get it as the first frame I took, which never happens," said LeDrew.

"Just as the sun was setting over the pond they were in silhouette, so I managed to get a few shots, one of which I shared, because I was wondering if I could actually find who it was in the photo."

After getting home and looking at the photos he took, LeDrew thought it would be a shame if the family in question didn't get a chance to see them.

He posted one of them on Facebook, of the father skating on his own, and then a second one in the comments of the father skating with one of his sons, and asked for people to help track him down.

A father and son skate on the frozen Forest Pond in the Goulds neighbourhood of St. John's. (Chris LeDrew)

And in just a few hours, he found them: Cory Park, his wife, and two sons, Nathan, 11, and Lucas, 8.

"He just said he absolutely loved them," LeDrew told CBC's St. John's Morning Show.

"He thought that they were really special and was glad that I had reached out. Was certainly surprised by the whole thing, and said that he had never gotten so many messages in all his life."

Canadians love hockey

LeDrew said he had been taking a break from social media when he took the photos, but decided to get back on Facebook to try to track the family down, and he's glad he did.

"Sometimes on the internet people tend to really get behind, support when they're trying to find somebody or something," he said.

"I think it just kind of dawned on me how important hockey is to Newfoundland, and of course this weekend, everywhere you drove, any kind of pond that was frozen could have and then would have people skating on it."

LeDrew had no major plans for the photo, but was going to get some prints done for the family.

But since posting the photo on Facebook, he's received a few requests for prints to sell.

"My intent was never to capitalize on it or monetize it in any way," LeDrew said.

"I think what I'll do is I'll just make that an option for anyone who wants to message me if they see the photograph and they think that they wanna have a print of it."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador