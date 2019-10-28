For Chris Kirby, producing records is a bit like making a baby

Chris Kirby is helping artists across Atlantic Canada as a producer, and is continuing to push out new music of his own. (Paula Gale/CBC)

For songwriter and producer Chris Kirby, the relationship between artist and producer is one of the most important parts of the creative process.

To create a really good song with a songwriter who's also an artist, you can't just write fluff, he said.

"You really need to get into each other's lives. Some people are guarded and that's not easy to do, but the best relationships professionally are almost like romantic relationships."

As with romantic relationships, Kirby said, the best songs come from a strong personal connection that grows and develops over time.

"In a way, it's very akin to dating someone, falling in love with someone, marrying someone, having a family with someone," he said. "It's not nearly as serious, but you go through tiny steps that are pretty similar. You really get to know who you're working with, you go through a lot of weeds together, and hopefully you come out with something you've produced to the world and you're really proud of."

Prince Edward Island musician Andrew Waite has worked closely with Kirby for years, with Kirby helping to write and produce Waite's latest record. (Facebook)

Over the course of the pandemic, Kirby joked, he and other music producers have been prepared to quarantine in their studios. He said he was lucky to have a large volume of work finished before COVID-19 shut things down, including work with with Prince Edward Island country rocker Andrew Waite and Newfoundland duo Quote the Raven.

"Literally like the day before everything shut down, another artist from P.E.I, Andrew Waite, he was here making his album," Kirby said. "So throughout quarantine I've had the luxury of being able to work on all these projects by myself without any distractions. In some ways it's been a bit of a blessing for me."

Relationships pay off in music

Kirby said the friendships with Waite and Quote the Raven's Jordan Coaker have helped develop a strong working partnership over the years.

"I reached for a guitar [at a concert] and it happened to be Jordan's guitar. And when I was finished with it, I realized that I had cracked my finger on the strings and bled all over the strings," said Kirby.

"I was so mortified and I said, 'Dude, I'm gonna buy you strings and get your guitar cleaned for you.' He was thrilled that I had bled on his guitar, and was like, 'No, man, I'm not even gonna wash this.… The whole thing started out like that."

Newfoundland's Quote the Raven has worked with Kirby to write music for in the past, and Kirby says he will continue to work with them for as long as they'll have him.

While Kirby has been helping other artists through producing, he has also taken another shot at recording his own work. He would have been touring his last album this summer, but COVID-19 changed that.

But the pandemic hasn't been all bad for Kirby, bringing the inspiration for a new song he recorded with his wife, Victoria Howse, titled Close to You Again.

"It's just about longing for time with someone again, wishing that maybe you didn't take time for granted before," he said.

"What you'll do when you see them again, when you're allowed or afforded any sort of opportunity, that's what we wrote the song about and I couldn't be happier with how it turned out."

Kirby runs a music studio in Nova Scotia called 'Funk Island Lab'.. .we'll hear new music he's produced for Andrew Waite of PEI and Quote the Raven of NL. Plus, we'll hear a brand new track from Kirby that he wrote about this year's quarantine. 24:14

