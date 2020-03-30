Northern Pen grocery to reopen after customer's COVID-19 test negative

A store owner and grocer in Englee, a community on Newfoundland's Northern Peninsula, is preparing to reopen his store Tuesday after a customer's test result for COVID-19 came back negative.

Breen's Value Grocer owner Chris Breen says he was notified Saturday night, before closing shop, that a person who was in his store earlier in the day had been tested for COVID-19 on Friday.

The negative result came back Monday afternoon.

That runs counter to regulations set out by the provincial government, which says people must self-isolate while awaiting test results. Results are usually received within 72 hours of testing.

"It was a bit surreal, I guess. It was very confusing at first, what to do, what the implications were," Breen said when reached by phone Monday.

"I was overflowing with different thoughts."

He said he learned of the customer's COVID-19 testing from their parent who came into the store later in the day.

Praying for a negative result

Breen notified customers immediately on social media, and did not open for business Monday.

"If this was positive and there was a possible spread, this could [snowball] pretty quick," he said.

Breen said it's even more upsetting that he unknowingly returned home for lunch Saturday. His wife, he said, has asthma and diabetes, and would be at a higher risk for the virus.

Tracy Breen posted a video on Facebook explaining her upset at the situation and urged everyone to stay educated about the virus and to stay home.

"It's 14 days. It's not a lot to ask for," she said.

Chris Breen says his business will be open for delivery and pickup only. (Robert Short/CBC)

The couple themselves had to be tested earlier in March after returning from a trip, but the results were negative.

Overall, Chris Breen said, people in the community are taking it seriously and people are very cautious.

Breen said he will reopen his store later Tuesday, but for delivery and pickup orders only.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador