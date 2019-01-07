Chris Andrews shaves trademark beard after fundraising success

Shanneyganock frontman Chris Andrews might find his face a little chilly after shaving off his bushy beard Saturday night, fulfilling a fundraising promise he made to an 11 year-old girl.

Andrews offered to part ways with his trademark whiskers in exchange for donations toward a wheelchair-accessible van for Jess Stamp-Hillier, who has Rett syndrome and uses a wheelchair to get around.

"I was really happy," Andrews said.

"I didn't really want to shave my beard, I'm not going to lie. But I'm really glad I had to."

Back in June, the Stamp-Hillier family of Flatrock started raising money for the $80,000 van. Andrews described it as a community effort with bake sales, card games and other events.

But by December, it became clear to Andrews that the family needed more help. So he started a GoFundMe page and pledged to bare his chin if he could raise $25,000.

After a big, last-minute donation, Andrews' beard fell to the floor in clumps before an adoring Flatrock audience on Saturday night.

"It's amazing how people rallied and made this happen," he said.

Last minute donation

Andrews set a January 5 deadline for the GoFundMe campaign, but as that date loomed, the fundraiser lagged.

One day before time ran out, Greg Roberts, the owner of Mary Brown's, donated more than $11,000 — pushing the total over the top.

"It was great to have that big one cap it off," Andrews said.

"But like I said, it was a real community effort."

Chris Andrews poses with Jess Stamp-Hiller, for a fundraising campaign dubbed Wheels for Jess. (Roger Maunder)

In total, the campaign raised more than $83,000, said Andrews.

The musician, who's only shaved once in the past two decades, is still getting used to his fresh face. It's not his preferred style, Andrews admits, but it's a small price to pay to help a family in need.

"Her mom's after hurting her back and her neck from lifting her in and out of the truck you know. Seems like they had a real need for this," he said.

Jaxson Stamp-Hiller holds his sister Jess as father Justin Hillier, standing left, is joined by his youngest daughter Jordyn, mother Juanita Stamp-Hillier, oldest daughter Jamie and Chris Andrews. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

"If me shaving off an old beard can help that family, well it's an easy decision."

Don't expect Andrews to sport his new look for long. He's already working on a new beard.

"I've started already," he laughed.

