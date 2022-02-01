Chris Abbott, beloved by St. John's sports fans as Buddy the Puffin, dead at 51

Chris Abbott, who performed as Buddy the Puffin since 1992, died Monday night. He was 51. (College of the North Atlantic)

Chris Abbott, one of the most recognizable figures in St. John's sports history, died Monday night. He was 51.

Abbott, or "Abbo" to those who knew him best, is remembered for playing the iconic role of Buddy the Puffin — a seven-foot-tall mascot synonymous with professional sports in the province's capital city. The cause of death was not disclosed.

In a tweet Tuesday, the Newfoundland Growlers called Abbott's death "heartbreaking."

"The impact that Chris had on the community is truly immeasurable. We will deeply miss his innate ability to connect with people and make them smile."

Buddy was introduced to Newfoundland and Labrador sports fans in 1992 as part of the fresh-faced St. John's Maple Leafs of the American Hockey League. It's a role Abbott grew into and an identity that immediately captured the hearts of the community.

It was also a role that wore many hats — or uniforms — during Buddy's tour through several professional sports organizations and two arenas after the Leafs left Newfoundland in 2005.

Abbott has suited up as Buddy for the St. John's IceCaps, St. John's Edge and Newfoundland Growlers, supporting his hometown teams and stirring up fan enthusiasm.

An outpouring of support flooded social media platforms Monday as family, friends and fans paid their respects to Abbott's legacy as the legendary bird.

Musician Chris Andrews told CBC News on Tuesday he had maintained a friendship with Abbott since meeting him in high school.

"He was full of life. He was full of positivity. He was just one of those people that once you left his company, or had a chat with him on the phone, or even a message, you felt better," said Andrews.

"Chris had a real way about him of making people feel good about themselves."

Chris Abbott, as Buddy the Puffin, kept fans entertained and visiting teams rattled during his career. (CBC)

From the fans

Fans shared their own Abbott stories Monday. Dwan Street, who has rooted for every hockey team that has come through the city, was among them.

Street said she got to know Abbott and his close friends through those games at Mile One Centre, now Mary Brown's Centre.

"He was an institution in the sporting community and in the charitable community. [He was] such a good representative of the sport," Street told CBC News on Tuesday.

"It's been nearly 30 years.… A lot of people have grown up with Buddy."

Street said Abbott's reach stretched far beyond the province's borders, with Buddy making a name for himself throughout the league.

"He really not only loved the game, he loved the fans," Street said. "He just loved being there and he loved being Buddy. I think that was evident in everything he did."

