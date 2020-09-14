Some N.L. choirs, orchestras to stay online, despite relaxed gov't regulations

Some music groups in Newfoundland and Labrador are keeping their rehearsals and performances online for the foreseeable future, despite the provincial government giving the go-ahead to begin practices again.

"It's not as easy as just 'OK, we're allowed to do this. Put your masks on, we're going to get together next Monday,'" Valerie Long, director of Holy Heart of Mary Alumnae Choir and Les Ms. Women's Choir told CBC Radio's Weekend AM.

"This is going to take a while and we have to see how it's going to play out."

The province has placed a lengthy list of regulations and restrictions on both choirs and wind instrumentalists, unveiling the rules on Sept. 10.

Among the rules: gatherings are capped at 100 people or less per room including staff, volunteers and spectators, singers must wear masks even while singing, and sessions are capped at one hour with a maximum of 30 minutes of that dedicated to singing or playing.

Long said before her groups can return to in-person performances and rehearsals, she and others will have to make sure it's even doable.

The cost to COVID protections

Most community choirs and orchestras are non-profit, and installing barriers or sanitization stations just isn't in the budget, said Grant Etchegary, artistic director of Calos Youth Orchestra.

"It's extremely expensive to implement all of these things, and you know community groups just don't have it. I really appreciate all the hard work that everyone has put into trying to find ways to actually make this happen, but realistically it's very expensive," he said.

"The arts runs on a shoestring budget as it is, and to have to instigate these protocols is very, very costly."

Orchestras will have it tough in trying to work within the provincial government's guidelines, says Grant Etchegary, artistic director of Calos Youth Orchestra. (Furtseff/Shutterstock)

Etchegary said running an orchestra under government's regulations will be very difficult, and his organization is also in wait-and-see mode.

"It's tough to try to address all the idiosyncrasies associated with instruments to make sure that it's safe for everybody to be together," he said.

An online autumn

For the fall at least, Etchegary said the Calos Youth Orchestra will remain online, after working all summer to create an engaging online presence he hopes will continue until the new year.

Etchegary said students can be given online learning resources for at-home practice, and special guests can join virtually for rehearsals.

"Hopefully the guests will be able to bring some insight into things that, really during the year, we would not have an opportunity to discuss and consult with these people," he said.

Long said her choir groups are staying online as well, with plans to hold a virtual event where the public can make donations, after a summer filled with cancelled opportunities to raise money for local charities.

"That will be online, so that people will be able to donate to the Dr. H. Bliss Murphy Cancer Care Foundation that way, the same way we're going to continue to on with a virtual Mummers run," she said.

As they sing online, Long said they'll have an eye on what's happening offline, with the hope to one day gather back together in real life.

