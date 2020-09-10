Choirs, raise your (masked) voices: Singing, wind instruments get greenlight — with caveats

Newfoundlanders and Labradorians who love to sing and play certain instruments can once again gather and let their music be heard — albeit softly, and with a lengthy list of restrictions to follow.

The provincial government released guidelines covering group singing and wind instruments Thursday morning, giving the go-ahead for musical activities that are considered higher-risk for COVID-19 transmission.

The rules govern the size of such gatherings, where people are positioned in the room or area and emphasizes mask-wearing and ventilation.

The number of musicians or singers is capped at 100 or less, and is only allowed for community organizations, for faith-based settings, and for schools or educational institutions.

All sessions must last an hour or less, with a maximum singing or playing time of half an hour.

Since public health restrictions began easing, choirs have detailed how the pandemic has upended their communities and rehearsals, although some groups are still attempting to get together via video conferencing.

Mandatory masks

Anyone taking part in a choir or singing group must wear a mask, even while singing, and the guidelines ask people to "consider singing in smaller groups and at lower volumes whenever possible."

Wind musicians must wear a mask when moving around the space, but are not required to do so while playing their instrument.

The province recommends musicians use a combination of acrylic partitions, physical distancing, and equipping their instruments with bell covers — akin to a face mask for instrument openings.

All people should sing or play facing the same direction.

The Shallaway Youth Choir, seen here performing in 2019, has been holding rehearsals online. (Seghizzi Grand Prix/Facebook)

Ventilation will be key

The new regulations describe a myriad of ways to increase airflow in any spaces used for singing and playing. In between such sessions, the rules ask for time to be allotted to allow for "two air exchanges/rotations" depending on the venue.

If that information isn't available, sessions should be spaced an hour apart. The rules also recommend at least a half-hour between sessions, regardless of ventilation, to allow for cleaning and disinfection.

Among the myriad of other cleaning rules, the province also asks people do not share sheet music and make other arrangements instead, like using a tablet or printing off needed instructions prior to arrival.

As of Wednesday, there had been no new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador for four days straight. Two active cases remain, both linked to international travel.

