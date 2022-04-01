Union president says striking Choices for Youth workers are prepared to ramp up job action

Newfoundland Association of Public and Private Employees president Jerry Earle says negotiations on a contract for Choices for Youth workers have come down to money. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

As workers at Choices for Youth in St. John's stand on the picket line for the 18th day, the president of their union says contract negotiations have stalled over a single issue: money.

Jerry Earle, president of the Newfoundland and Labrador Association of Public and Private Employees says the salaries of two lead positions at Choices for Youth are inadequate. The union offered to pay for a third-party review of salaries to make sure all are properly compensated, he said, but Choices for Youth management declined.

"This is about union busting," Earle said Friday. "They knew a deal was there. The union actually offered to pay for the resolve, but they walked away from the table saying they're not prepared to even let NAPE pay for it, because they're afraid what the results are going to show."

The nine striking employees all work in the Lilly Building — a 14-unit congregate-living supportive housing centre for youth operated by Choices for Youth on Bond Street. Choices for Youth is a non-profit organization that provides housing and other supports to youth in the city, including counselling and employment opportunities.

The group voted unanimously in favour of striking in March after spending nine months at the bargaining table in search of their first collective agreement.

Earle said talks have been frustrating.

"In all my years involved with the union, I've never seen an employer that has such disrespect for its front-line workers. So opposed to No. 1, having people join a union, and so opposed to arriving at a collective agreement," Earle said.

Things came to a head last week, Earle said, when the nine employees were given their records of employment — a document usually given to an employee when they are laid off by their employer.

"We have never seen an employer in NAPE's history initiate a layoff of striking workers," he said. "That was an intimidation tactic, and I can tell you intimidation don't work with us."

NAPE and other unions joined the striking employees Friday, along with members of the public. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

In a statement, Choices for Youth said it is committed to reaching an agreement but won't be doing interviews. Asked to respond to the allegations of intimidation, the group says they followed proper process provided by Service Canada in issuing records of employment.

Earle said the union is prepared to continue supporting workers for as long as it takes to get a fair collective agreement, and plans to ramp up their efforts.

"You have a chance now to resolve this, or we are going to continue to escalate our actions as you're seeing today."