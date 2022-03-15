Choices for Youth workers on strike in clash over collective agreement

NAPE members at Choices For Youth in St. John's have gone on strike. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

Unionized workers at Choices for Youth in St. John's have gone on strike.

Negotiations over a first collective agreement between the charity and a group of employees came to a head Tuesday morning, as the Newfoundland and Labrador Association of Public and Private Employees said workers had begun to form a picket line.

Choices For Youth said Thursday that talks have been ongoing for almost a year.

"We have been working hard to reach an agreement, but recently learned that despite our best effort, we have not been able to do so," reads a Choice For Youth media release.

"We are hopeful that we will soon reach an agreement with NAPE. Until then, we will continue to respect the process and everyone involved."

In a media release Tuesday morning, NAPE said nine members who work at The Lilly — a 14-unit congregate-living supportive housing facility for youth operated by Choices for Youth — have begun strike action which will see its primary picket line on Duckworth Street in the downtown area of St. John's.

NAPE president Jerry Earle said his union has not heard from Choices For Youth since last week.

"The employer will need more than hope to get these workers to end strike action; they will need to come forward with a fair deal," Earle said in the news release.

"We are ready, willing, and able to go back to the table whenever the employer comes to their senses and treats these workers with the respect they deserve for the incredible work they do."

Earle said he has met with the workers, adding they will remain on strike "as long as it takes to get a good deal."

Choices For Youth said its priority is to ensure the continued wellbeing of those supported by the organization and is committed to ensuring continued care in any transitions that are required during this time.

According to the organization's website, it provided 114 people with housing and shelter last year and served 9,980 meals.

