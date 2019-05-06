Choices for Youth employee cleared of harassment allegations

An independent investigator has cleared a high-level member of Choices for Youth of allegations of misconduct.

The non-profit organization in St. John's, which is dedicated to helping young people, launched a review into allegations of harassment after an anonymous email was sent to media in May.

A letter was sent from the non-profit to partners and stakeholders on Oct. 31 but was not immediately sent to the media.

Lawyer Gerlinde van Driel concluded the allegation of sexual misconduct was "completely unfounded and untrue."

"The independent investigator addressed all issues that were raised in the anonymous letter," said Choices for Youth chair Lynn Zurel.

"The investigation into the operations at Choices for Youth did allow for some learning and reflection that will help us going forward."

Zurel said the board of directors at Choices for Youth will be implementing a management plan to deal with commonly raised issues around policies, procedures, human resources and management communication.

Harassment, abuse of power allegations

CBC News received a copy of the email that prompted the investigation.

The allegations described bullying, harassment, sexual harassment, mismanagement and abuse of power.

The writers of the email, signed "Desperate Whistle-Blowers," said their concerns were brought to the board but were ignored.

Choices for Youth aims to end homelessness and improve the lives of vulnerable young people through finding them employment, a safe place to sleep, and food to eat.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador