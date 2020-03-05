Isolated but not alone: Chinese expats under voluntary coronavirus quarantine in N.L. come together

Zhiyang Xing could be in a hotel room, ordering takeout, waiting and afraid she'd start showing symptoms.

Instead, she's holed up in shelter provided by a kind stranger: someone she met through a Newfoundland support group for Chinese expats willingly placing themselves under quarantine upon landing here from their home country.

"I was really worried before I came here," Xing said. She'd just spent two days on planes and in airports amid a growing international coronavirus outbreak, and figured with the crush of people surrounding her, getting sick far from home was a possibility she couldn't ignore.

"But right now," she said, "I feel like all the people support me."

Xing is one of over 50 Chinese students and expats who've joined the Recent Return to NL Support Group, a network offering airport pickups, free rental apartments and homemade food deliveries for anyone voluntarily isolating themselves.

"It's kind of responsible to myself, and a way to protect the other people," Xing said.

The group began about a month ago, according to member Chunyan Zhu, when a St. John's man offered his rental apartments to anyone landing from coronavirus hotspots in China. It grew to include people who could offer small favours and virtual company.

Fear over spreading the virus, as well as reports over racist incidents involving Chinese around the world, spurred members to voice their concerns and some to lock themselves away, Zhu said.

Memorial University president Gary Kachanoski said last month in a statement that some students have been "singled out and felt ostracized and mistreated" on campus.

Zhu says being outspoken about the group's volunteer work could help people understand the source of their reflex to, say, avoid a Chinese restaurant due to stereotyping.

"The Chinese community is normally kind of quiet. I think that's just in our culture. We normally don't brag … even if we do something good," she said.

"But I think this time, at this point, I would like to let people know what we are doing: trying to prevent the potential spread of coronavirus, as well as the potential rise of discrimination."

Zhu says she's never seen so much unity and solidarity among Chinese expats here, with people offering to drop off groceries or steamed buns at the doorsteps of those in isolation.

"They're people who don't have families here, so they need support from the community," she said.

Xing isn't showing any symptoms, but if she does, she says the group has made that prospect easier to bear.

"Even if I'm that unlucky, I think they are there for me," she said.

