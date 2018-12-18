Whitbourne man charged with possession of child porn

Police are expecting to lay additional charges, after a man was arrested as part of an ongoing child pornography investigation.

A search warrant was executed at a Whitbourne home on Dec. 14 by members of the RCMP and Royal Newfoundland Constabulary's combined unit assigned to child exploitation.

Police arrested a 64-year-old man and he was brought to provincial court in Harbour Grace, where he was charged with possession of child pornography.

In a release, police say they also seized a loaded rifle from the home.

Additional charges are expected for the seizure of the gun, as well as for online child exploitation, police said.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador