Whitbourne man charged with possession of child porn
Additional charges for online child pornography and having a loaded gun expected, police say.
Police are expecting to lay additional charges, after a man was arrested as part of an ongoing child pornography investigation.
A search warrant was executed at a Whitbourne home on Dec. 14 by members of the RCMP and Royal Newfoundland Constabulary's combined unit assigned to child exploitation.
Police arrested a 64-year-old man and he was brought to provincial court in Harbour Grace, where he was charged with possession of child pornography.
In a release, police say they also seized a loaded rifle from the home.
Additional charges are expected for the seizure of the gun, as well as for online child exploitation, police said.