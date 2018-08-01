Child exploitation charges for 2 N.L. men

Police have arrested and charged two men in Newfoundland in separate child exploitation cases.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of Newfoundland and Labrador's (CFSEU-NL) child exploitation team arrested a 43-year-old Main Point man in relation to an investigation that started in March 2017.

He was arrested without incident on July 23 and appeared in provincial court in Gander for charges of possession and distribution of child pornography.

The man was released on conditions to appear again in court on Sept. 18.

A 20-year-old Point La Haye man was arrested in a separate investigation that started in December 2017.

He faces charges of possession of, and accessing, child pornography.

The man was arrested on July 31 and appeared in St. John's provincial court the same day.

He was also released on conditions to appear in court on Aug. 30.

