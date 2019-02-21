Child porn charge laid against Labrador MP's former communications director

A former communications director for Labrador MP Yvonne Jones has been charged with one count of child pornography.

Val Oliver's LinkedIn profile lists him as the owner of a company that offers video and photo editing, among other services. (Facebook)

Valance Job Oliver, 51, was arrested at a house in Happy Valley-Goose Bay on Wednesday after police executed a search warrant.

Child pornography was found in the home, according to the RCMP.

In September 2018, the RCMP and RNC Integrated Internet Child Exlpoitation unit got a complaint from the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre regarding the transmission of child pornography.

According to Oliver's LinkedIn profile, he worked as a communications manager for the Department of Labrador and Aboriginal Affairs Office from 2014 until 2017.

Before that, he had been director of communications for Jones for seven months, according to his profile.

Earlier, he worked for the Newfoundland and Labrador government for more than six years as a public relations specialist based in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

In 2004, he worked for Mokami Media where he designed and developed websites, according to LinkedIn.

Most recently, he lists himself as owner of Val Media as his occupation. According to the company's website, it offers video production, photo and video editing and other services.

There was no immediate response after CBC contacted Val Media by email for comment.

Police say the investigation is continuing.