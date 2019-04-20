Child suffers severe injuries after ice falls from ice wall at Middle Cove Beach

A seven-year-old is suffering from severe injuries after a large piece of ice broke off the ice wall at Middle Cove Beach and landed on the child.

On Monday afternoon, Hunter Delaney was out for a walk with his mother, Faith Delaney, and his twin brother.

His mom said he ran to get a better look at the popular ice wall and before she could call him back a chunk of ice from about 13 metres up fell onto the nape of his neck.

"I felt helpless, there was nothing I could do, I couldn't carry him because I couldn't stand up myself and I just sat there and held him just waiting," she said, standing in the lobby of the Janeway Children's Health and Rehabilitation Centre.

"When they picked him up on the beach there was a lot of blood. It was coming from his nose, his mouth, his ears."

Faith Delaney said even though the ice wall is beautiful, people need to stay back. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

The child has been under heavy sedation since he was transported to the hospital. Friday was the first time he has opened his eyes since the incident.

"The doctors told me so far that everyday he is improving but he is still [in the hospital] for a reason. He is not out of the woods yet but he is moving in the right direction."

'Consider the risk'

Delaney warned people to stand away from the ice wall as temperatures start to rise. Local representatives gave the same warning.

"Due to the fact that it changes so often, condition wise, it's important that we really consider the risk when visiting the beach," said James Cadigan, deputy mayor of Logy Bay-Middle Cove-Outer Cove.

The ice wall at Middle Cove Beach in 2016. (CBC)

Cadigan, who holds the unpaid municipal position in addition to his role as media relations officer with the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary, said people should be standing back anywhere from 50 yards to 100 yards.

"It is a very scenic area but we do have safety concerns that arise at this time of year," he said.

A danger sign and wooden barriers have been placed in front of the melting ice wall.

As Delaney waits for her son's condition to improve, she is asking people to donate stuffed animals.

Hundreds of stuffed animals have been sent to the Delaney's house. (Submitted by Faith Delaney )

So far she has received 200 plush toys, which are all in good hands with Hunter's twin brother.

"I tasked him with protecting the stuffed animals until they could get to Hunter," she said, admitting he doesn't know much of what has happened.

"I can't wait to see the expression on [Hunter's] face."

